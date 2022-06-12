Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,100 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the May 15th total of 949,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SONM stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 65.77% and a negative return on equity of 264.64%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.