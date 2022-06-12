Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

CREX stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 3.43.

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creative Realities had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Stephen Nesbit acquired 171,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $147,748.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald A. Harris acquired 91,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $63,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,318.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 338,505 shares of company stock valued at $276,506. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Creative Realities by 150.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Creative Realities by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

