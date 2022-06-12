Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Down 51.2% in May

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the May 15th total of 10,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aegon from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.30 ($5.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.24.

Aegon stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Aegon by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aegon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 152,011 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,160,000. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

