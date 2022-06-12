Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 52.8% in May

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE SPLP opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $875.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.70. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.75 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $122,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its position in Steel Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,405,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,211,000 after buying an additional 268,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

