Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,895 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,255,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altice USA by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 511,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 48,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

