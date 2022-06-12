Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.54.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.