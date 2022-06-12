Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,380,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after acquiring an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 340,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 147,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,956,000 after acquiring an additional 132,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

