Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 2,181.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 886.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

