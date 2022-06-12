Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

ALX opened at $230.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.00. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.34 and a 1 year high of $299.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 16.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.20%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

