D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 33,438 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 371.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,438 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of IDEX worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $185.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $179.30 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.17.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

IDEX Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.