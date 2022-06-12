26,800 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,288,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,210,000 after purchasing an additional 314,109 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $27,265,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 363.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 236,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 185,194 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $3,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.67.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.
Travel + Leisure Profile (Get Rating)
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
