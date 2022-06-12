900,000 Shares in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,010,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,426,000.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Burtech Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.