Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 149,444 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,444 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 289,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.84. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $142,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,167 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.