Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) by 764.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 798,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 706,433 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Everspin Technologies were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,572,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,407,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 45.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRAM stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.25. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.

MRAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at $146,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 10,966 shares of company stock worth $71,809 over the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

