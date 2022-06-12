D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $8.90 Million Position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) by 268.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,852 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.17% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSTR. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,609,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTR opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

