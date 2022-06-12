D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $9.12 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 179.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80,017 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Minerals Technologies worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,462,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,279,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after buying an additional 33,627 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after buying an additional 31,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after buying an additional 147,840 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $83.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

