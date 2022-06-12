D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 156,417 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 921,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,417 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 45.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.