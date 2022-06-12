Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,159,963 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Cerner were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Cerner by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.96. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.27%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

