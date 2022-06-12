Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 238.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Gartner were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Gartner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.80.

IT stock opened at $247.64 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.20 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.47 and a 200 day moving average of $290.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.