13,581 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.79.

Pinterest stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.