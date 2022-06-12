Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $403,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA opened at $305.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.89. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $304.10 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

