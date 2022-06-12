Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,130 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in NetApp were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

