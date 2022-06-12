Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 506 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 602.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Netflix were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $182.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.59. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.37.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

