Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires New Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Incyte by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 474.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 29,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Incyte by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

INCY opened at $70.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. Incyte’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

