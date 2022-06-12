Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after acquiring an additional 440,695 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

