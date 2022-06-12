Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 123.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,587 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,344,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $407.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.90.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

