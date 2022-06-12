Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New $317,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.70.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $257.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.64 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

