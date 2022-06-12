Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New $326,000 Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,621,000 after acquiring an additional 158,536 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,092.3% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $748,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $855,335.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $136,966.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,097,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,918 shares of company stock worth $2,020,334. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

