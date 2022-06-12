Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes $325,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,960 shares of company stock valued at $13,143,608. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $196.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.74.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.67.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

