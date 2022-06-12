Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $211,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in McKesson were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 162,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $37,044,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,268 shares of company stock valued at $25,379,499. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $313.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $184.43 and a 12-month high of $339.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

