1,575 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,984,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Ambarella by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ambarella by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $154,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,929. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $76.85 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $227.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $125.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.53.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

