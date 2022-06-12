Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stake Boosted by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2,738.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $121.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.97.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

