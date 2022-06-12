4,605 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Revolve Group by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after acquiring an additional 811,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,046,000. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.35. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,132,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,885 shares of company stock worth $19,102,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

