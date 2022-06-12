AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.40.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $144.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,066,899 shares of company stock valued at $910,384,692. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.