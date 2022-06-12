Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $307,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116,509 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,212,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,018,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,864,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.