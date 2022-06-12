Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $307,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116,509 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,212,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,018,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,864,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

