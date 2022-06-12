Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 4,367 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 313.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Intel were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

