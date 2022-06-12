The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 456.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 320.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 551.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of BCO stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $80.43.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Brink’s Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.