Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 45,045 ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.91.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $1.02. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $21.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MT shares. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.61) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($46.24) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

ArcelorMittal Profile (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.