American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

