96,351 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 96,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,367,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $6.20 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.59.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
