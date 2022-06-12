96,351 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 96,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,367,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $6.20 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.59.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Tupperware Brands (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.