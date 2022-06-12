Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,896 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.