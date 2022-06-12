Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 511.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

HQH stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $28.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.