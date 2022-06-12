Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,821 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $62.29 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Union Gaming Research increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.88.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

