Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIF. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 335,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 151,460 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $749,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter.
AIF opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $16.12.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
