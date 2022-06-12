Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in SAP by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 24,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SAP by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter.

SAP opened at $94.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $92.94 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

