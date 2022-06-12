78,365 Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Knowles by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Knowles by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,450 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

NYSE KN opened at $18.53 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $23.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

