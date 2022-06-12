Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199,609 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,758,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after buying an additional 1,094,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,834,000 after buying an additional 783,187 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,224,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 419,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after buying an additional 31,773 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after buying an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDE. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

