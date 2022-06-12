Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,942 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

AAL stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

