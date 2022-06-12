Head-To-Head Comparison: Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Real Brokerage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.44 $6.46 million N/A N/A Real Brokerage $121.68 million 1.86 -$11.68 million ($0.11) -11.55

Offerpad Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Offerpad Solutions and Real Brokerage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 3 0 2.50 Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus target price of 9.79, indicating a potential upside of 162.35%. Real Brokerage has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.22%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than Real Brokerage.

Profitability

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Real Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80%

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats Real Brokerage on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.