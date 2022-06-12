Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the May 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRDLY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Worldline from €60.00 ($64.52) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Worldline from €74.00 ($79.57) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Worldline in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Worldline from €72.00 ($77.42) to €59.00 ($63.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. Worldline has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

